Still time to give to this year’s CROP Hunger Walk

ROCKFORD — The 31st Annual CROP Hunger Walk has raised more than $23,000 since Sunday, a number organizers say is down about 25 percent from last year.

Nearly $17,000 was raised from walkers who collected money from sponsors ahead of last weekend’s event, and more than $7,100 was raised via the internet, as of Monday night.

Funds raised are shared among local pantries, with the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition taking 25 percent of total funds. Remaining funds go to fight world hunger relief via the Church World Service.









More than 50 churches, religious organizations, schools, civic organizations and businesses supported around 150 walkers. The top individual walker was Jane Eesley, raising $2,310, a total good enough to give Christ United Methodist Church top honors among all teams.

Donations are being accepted through Thanksgiving. Visit crophungerwalk.org/rockfordil; the JustGoods Fair Trade Store, 201 S. 7th St.; or contact Stanley Campbell at 815-964-7111 or David Jones at 815-540-3703, or by email at davidj6226@aol.com, to make a donation. R.