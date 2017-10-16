Student leaders want say in UW merger

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Student leaders at the University of Wisconsin’s 26 campuses are pressing regents to include their input on plans to merge two-year schools with four-year campuses.

The Leader-Telegram reports that the UW System Student Representatives released a statement requesting more student inclusion in announcements like the merger plans. The statewide group is composed of student body presidents and vice presidents from each of the system’s campuses.









The Board of Regents has proposed merging University of Wisconsin Colleges with four-year University of Wisconsin institutions.

The student body vice president of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says the merger announcement was a surprise, and the little information he’s received has left him with “more questions than answers.”

If the proposal is approved, the two-year UW-Barron County would merge with the four-year UW-Eau Claire.

–Associated Press