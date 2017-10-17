Rauner earned about $90M in 2016, paid $23M in taxes

CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner has released tax returns showing he earned about $90 million in 2016 and paid about $23 million in state and federal taxes.

The former private equity investor made public Tuesday the cover sheets from his federal and state returns.

Rauner and his wife Diana also said they made about $6.6 million in charitable contributions last year through their family foundation and other giving.









The Rauners’ income came from interest and gains on investments, according to the returns. Rauner has not disclosed any attachments, schedules or other documents that provide detail on his sources of income, business losses or deductions.

In last year’s returns, the Rauners earned nearly $200 million and paid about $50 million in federal and state income taxes.

–Associated Press