Stretch of Byron roadway named after fallen Marine

BYRON — A stretch of roadway in the northern Illinois community of Byron is being named after a local U.S. Marine who was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

According to published reports, a portion of state Route 72 just on the south side of the bridge in Byron on the Ogle County/DeKalb County Line has been renamed the Lance Corporal Alec E. Catherwood Memorial Road.

The 19-year-old Catherwood was killed in 2010, a year after he graduated from Byron High School.









State Sen. Tim Bivins of Dixon, State Rep. Tom Denmer of Dixon and State Rep. Brian Stewart of Freeport sponsored the resolution to rename the roadway.

“To his parents, Kirk & Gretchen Catherwood and his entire family we are grateful for his honorable and faithful service to our nation,” Stewart said in a Facebook post.

Kirk and Gretchen Catherwood, the parents of fallen Marine Alec Catherwood of Byron, embrace in front of a sign honoring their son unveiled on Hwy. 72 Monday.

Bivins says renaming the roadway is a way to remind people — particularly young people — about those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

–Associated Press & Staff reports







