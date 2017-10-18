Suspect in Wired Cafe robbery attempt identified

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROCKFORD — The woman who police say attempted to rob a downtown coffee shop has been identified.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 53-year-old Jean O’Neil, of Rockford. She is wanted on a single count of attempted armed robbery. Initial bond has been set at $10,000.

Charges stem from an incident that occurred around 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, at Wired Cafe, 414 E. State St. That’s when a woman walked in and ordered from the menu. According to the clerk, she then handed him a note that indicated she had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.









When the clerk refused, the woman snatched the note back and walked out. She did not display weapon.

A nearby surveillance camera captured her walking west on East State Street shortly after the incident.

According to sources that spoke to The Times, police were led to an area shelter, where they gleaned information about a woman who resembled the suspect in the surveillance photos.

As of this report, O’Neil is still at large. The Rockford Police Department is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. R.