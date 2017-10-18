Volunteers still needed for Stroll

DOWNTOWN — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau still needs volunteers to help out with this year’s Stroll on State.

Stroll on State needs volunteers for a variety of days and tasks. Come down to help at Santa’s Workshop on Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Sharefest building downtown, 301 S. Winnebago St. Sign-ups are not needed for these days; volunteers can simply show up and pitch in.









You can also sign up to help make downtown Rockford Merry & Bright on one of the Stroll Decoration Days on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, with two shifts covering 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last volunteer opportunity is on Saturday, Jan. 13 for Back in the Box Day as the Stroll decorations are returned to storage.

And plenty of volunteers are still needed for the day of Stroll, Saturday, Nov. 25. A variety of shifts are available throughout the day’s events.

Volunteers between 12-15-years-old are allowed and welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers that are 16-17-years-old are allowed and welcome, but must have a signed waiver by parent or guardian.









To find out more or to sign up for a time visit gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/volunteering.

The Fifth Annual Stroll on State is Saturday, Nov. 25, 2-9 p.m. in downtown Rockford. The Dasher Dash 5K will take place the morning of festivities, beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for the run is $30 and is available online at strollonstate.com. R.