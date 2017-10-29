Pumpkin trends, pumpkin farming change

By Benjamin Yount

Illinois News Network

If you bought a pumpkin this fall, chances are you bought something completely different than your parents bought when you were a kid.

Pumpkins are as old as America, but the pumpkins on your table, front porch, or in the farmers market today are not what they used to be.









Central Illinois pumpkin farmer John Ackerman said pumpkin trends change and evolve.

“People are buying more of the unusual,” Ackerman explained. “They are more into fall decorating early in the season. Then they go into more Halloween decorating with more of the orange jack-o-lantern pumpkins as the year goes on.”

In fact, that change is happening this weekend.

“This week we’ll sell a crazy number of carving pumpkins, which is awesome,” Ackerman said. “That’s a tradition for different families.”

Ackerman said pumpkin season, for decorating, ends with Halloween. The pumpkins don’t keep so well through November, and people start to focus on pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.