Injured western Illinois farmer gets help with harvest

BASCO — Eighteen western Illinois farmers pitched in to help harvest beans and corn belonging to a farmer who recently fell from his grain trailer and broke two vertebrae.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the farmers brought their combines and semi-trucks to John Ufkes’ farm near Basco on Friday and Saturday. The accident will keep Ufkes from working for three months.

The farmers were able to harvest 160 acres of beans and 160 acres of corn. Farmers came from places like Augusta, Hull, West Point and Golden.









Ufkes said he was amazed by how some farmers will stop to help a neighbor even though they’re not done with their own harvests. He said, “the farming community really rallies around someone when they have a problem.”

Basco is about 35 miles west of Macomb in Hancock County.

–Associated Press