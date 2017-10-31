I Bike Rockford announces ‘Z Ride’ for cancer awareness

ROCKFORD — This Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. area residents are invited to ride along as I Bike Rockford supports the survivors and research of Neuroendocrine cancer.

According to the Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET) Research Foundation, the majority of all NET patients are initially misdiagnosed, and the time from onset of symptoms to proper diagnosis often exceeds five years.

“We have a member who is a NETS survivor and has wanted to plan a ride for some time to spread awareness of the disease and celebrate her own journey of returning to health,” said I Bike’s Jennifer Smith. “She brought the idea to the I Bike Rockford Events Committee who worked with her to figure out the logistics and to broadcast the event through our social media pages and this press release.”









The ride will start at SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center, 3535 N. Bell School Road. The group will ride together on the road to the intersection of Perryville and Spring Brook, then continue in the Spring Brook bike lane to the open path at Rock Valley College.

Riders can take the loop around campus by bike as many times as they like during the day. For those not comfortable riding on roads, riders can meet the group at Rock Valley at approximately 11:30 and ride from that point. Those looking for a longer ride can pick a route of their choice then meet up at RVC at 11:30.

All are welcome to stop at Rock Valley between 11:45 and 12:45 to get a gift for participating and helping raise awareness for Neuroendocrine cancer. The color of the cause is zebra print. Z-Ride is a ride for the zebras, and participants are invited to wear zebra attire or decorate their bike to help raise awareness.









“I Bike Rockford has hosted various events this year and anticipates holding more in the future,” Smith added. “This is the first ‘cause’ related event we have hosted and it’s a fairly small effort this year, but (we) see it having the potential to grow into a larger event in the future.”

For more information, contact Jennifer Smith at 847-544-8697 or ibikerockford@gmail.com. For more information on NETS visit netrf.org.

I Bike Rockford also recently introduced a new bike rack in Midtown, at the Swedish Historical Society, 404 S. 3rd St. For more information on I Bike’s work, find them on Facebook. R.