YMCA announces Petenburg interim CEO

ROCKFORD — The YMCA of the Rock River Valley announced COO Brent Petenburg will assume the role of Interim CEO as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Petenburg joined the Y in 2012 and has held the Chief Operating Officer position since December 2015. Former CEO Mike Brown announced his resignation last month, with his last day coming Nov. 10.

Petenburg’s first work with the Y came more than 10 years ago as a day counselor, the group says. Before coming to Rockford, he served as the Sports Director for the YMCA in North Atlanta, Georgia.









“We are confident in Brent’s ability to serve at the helm of the association,” Chief Volunteer Officer for YMCA of Rock River Valley Board of Directors Mike Broski said in a statement. “He has an intimate knowledge of the operations and strategic direction of the organization, which is supported by the Board. Brent is a well-liked leader – not only within the Y – but in the community as well.”

Petenburg has served in a number of roles in the Rockford Y, something the organization says will suit him for the CEO role. He was named by the Rockford Register Star as a “Person to Watch” in 2016.

The Y’s board, with input from the national organization, will launch a nationwide search for a permanent CEO. R.