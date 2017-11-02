KNIB names Osborne executive director

LOVES PARK — Environmental education and advocacy group Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has named Pamela Osborne as its new Executive Director.

A Rockford resident, Osborne has served as KNIB’s Administrative Manager since 2016. Prior to KNIB, Osborne served as Business Manager for Kantorei, The Singing Boys of Rockford. Originally from Racine, Wisconsin, Osborne lived for many years on the West Coast where she was Director of Finance and Operations for Monterey County United Way in Monterey, California.

“Pam impressed the Executive Committee with her knowledge of the organization, non-profit financial management and her passion for the environment,” said Board of Directors President Kerry Keller.









“I look forward to working with our volunteers to achieve the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s goals for new growth, environmental education and beautification projects in Winnebago and Boone Counties,” said Osborne.

Osborne serves on the Board of Directors of Alpine Kiwanis in Rockford, where she is the club photographer and historian, and serves on the Project Eliminate committee. Additionally, she is the Treasurer for Be a Friend, an anti-bullying nonprofit.

Her appointment became effective Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful was founded in 1988. For more information visit knib.org or call 815-637-1343. R.