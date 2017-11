Illinois farm groups have asked Gov. Bruce Rauner to declare a Harvest Emergency, but just what would that mean for getting crops out of the fields?









Here from Illinois Public Media’s The 21st is a discussion of the troubles facing the state’s farmers in this year of record yields, and what Springfield could do to help out.









