Rockford officer shot dead during traffic stop

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROCKFORD — A Rockford Police officer was shot and killed early Sunday, Nov. 5, on the city’s east side.

Officer Jamie Cox, 30, made a traffic stop at around 1 a.m., in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue, near Rockford University. During the stop, Cox made a radio transmission indicating he needed assistance.

A short time later, a group of responding officers found a single-car crash near the location of the initial traffic stop. They also located Cox suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, where he later died.

“A deceased person was also located inside the vehicle of the car crash,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

The deceased man has been identified as 49-year-old Eddie Patterson. Early reports indicated that he died the scene as a result of a gunshot wound, although an official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that Officer Cox was involved in a scuffle during the traffic stop that involved in the officer becoming entangled in the suspect’s vehicle,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea said Cox fired his weapon during the scuffle. Whether Patterson or another suspect shot the officer is not known. Those details will be released as the investigation continues, the chief said.









Jamie Cox served as resource officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources before joining the Rockford Police Department in September 2016. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a graduate of Hononegah High School and Northern Illinois University.

Cox’s body was escorted by Rockford Police officers from OSF to the coroner’s office this morning.

O’Shea said the public is not in danger as a result of this morning’s incident. The shooting is under investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Anyone with information may call the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. R.

This story has been updated.