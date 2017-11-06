RPD announce arrangements for fallen officer

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department announced Monday afternoon some arrangements following the loss of Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

The movement of Officer Cox will take place 8 p.m. tonight from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, 420 W. State St., to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Road. The procession will travel East on State Street to Mulford Road.

A visitation for Officer Cox will be held 3-9 p.m. Friday at First Free Evangelical Church, 2223 N. Mulford Road, with a law enforcement walk-through scheduled for 6 p.m.

The police funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the same location. A procession will follow immediately after the service. Details on the procession route will be shared later in the week, RPD said.

A memorial vigil will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St.









Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes in the areas surrounding Spring Creek and North Mulford Roads during visitation hours and before and after the funeral service. Local law enforcement agencies will be directing traffic in the area.

Law enforcement members from all departments are welcome to attend the services, as well as community members. City officials told The Times Monday that officers from as far away as New York were planning to attend memorial services for Cox.

Donations may be directed to the Jaimie Cox Memorial Fund at any Alpine Bank location.

The incident that led to Cox’s death is still under investigation. R.