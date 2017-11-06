Students can explore NIU engineering programs at RVC, Tuesday

EAST SIDE — Prospective students have a chance to explore the opportunities of Northern Illinois University’s Engineering and Engineering Technology programs at Rock Valley College, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Attendees will have a chance to talk with NIU and RVC faculty about bachelor’s degree programs offered at both campuses. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for engineers across all fields is $40,000 more than the national median salary, at nearly $78,000.









Students attending will hear from NIU faculty and alumni and leading industry partners about careers, internship opportunities and program experiences. Small groups will have the chance to learn more about jobs, program options and the enrollment process.

Guests will meet in the lobby of the Woodward Technology Center on RVC’s campus, 3301 N. Mulford Road. The program runs from 5:30-7 p.m.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to register in advance at go.niu.edu/NIUatRVC123. For more information contact Anissa Kuhar at anissak@niu.edu or 815-753-8795. R.