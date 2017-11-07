DCFS investigator remains hospitalized weeks after beating

MOUNT CARROLL — The husband of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator who was beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child says his wife remains in a coma and in critical condition.

Don Knight says 59-year-old Pamela Sue Knight of Dixon is hospitalized in Rockford and “will require medical assistance and equipment” for the rest of her life. Knight spoke Monday after a court hearing for the man accused of beating the investigator Sept. 29 when she was trying to take custody of a 2-year-old child.









Andrew Sucher of Rock Falls has pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery charges. Sauk Valley Media reports that on Monday a judge set a Jan. 30 trial for the 29-year-old. Both sides also agreed to collecting Sucher’s blood, hair and saliva for DNA testing.

–Associated Press