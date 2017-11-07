Rockford Police release processional route for Jaimie Cox funeral

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department, on Tuesday, announced the processional route for the funeral of Officer Jaimie Cox.

Visitation for is 3-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at First Free Rockford, 2223 N. Mulford Road. The law enforcement walk-through is scheduled for 6 p.m. Cox’s funeral will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the church.









The processional will follow Saturday’s service. It will begin at First Free and continue south on Mulford Road. From Mulford, the directions are as follows: Turn right on East State Street; turn left on South Springfield Avenue; turn left on Cunningham Road; turn right on Kishwaukee Street; Turn left on Broadway; turn left on 11th Street; turn right on Charles Street; turn right on Parkside Drive; turn left on Broadway, continuing east on Newburg Road; and end at Newburg and South Mulford Road.

Citizens are welcomed and encouraged to line the processional route and are reminded to obey all traffic laws. Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes in the areas during visitation hours and before and after funeral service.









Cox’s visitation and funeral are open to the public.

Officer Jaimie Cox, 30, died Sunday, Nov. 5, after an altercation during a traffic stop near Rockford University. He is only the seventh Rockford Police officer to die in the line of duty. The last was Kevin Rice, who was shot and killed in 2001 while investigating suspicious activity near the house he was building.

The Jaimie Cox Memorial Fund has been established for Cox’s family. Donations can be made at any Alpine Bank location. Additional donation channels will be shared on the Rockford Illinois Police Department Facebook page in the future. R.