RPD announce details on donations for Officer Cox

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday details about official donations for fallen Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed Sunday morning.

Donations to the Jaimie Cox Memorial Fund can be made at any area Alpine Bank location, or mailed to Alpine Bank, P.O. Box 6086, Rockford, IL 61125-1086.

A GoFundMe page has also been established and is an authorized donation channel. That can be found at gofundme.com/ jaimie-cox-memorial-fund.









“Citizens are advised that there are only two authorized channels for donations to the family of Officer Jaimie Cox at this time,” RPD said in a statement.

“Citizens are reminded to check and verify the legitimacy of donation requests before donating monies or sharing posts about donation sites.”

RPD says all authorized donation channels will be shared on its Facebook page.

Plans for memorial services and Cox’s funeral were released Tuesday night. R.