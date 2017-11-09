Commission says ousted fire chief should get department job

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Civil Service Commission says a fire chief who’d been fired should be returned to a high position with the department.

Lynn Washburn and her attorney argued for her to be returned to a position in line with a district chief, the position she’d held at the Rockford department before Davenport hired her in 2011. The commission granted her request in a 3-1 vote Wednesday.









City documents say Washburn was let go because she was “unsuitable or unfit” for continued employment. City Administrator Corri Spiegel says some sort of challenge to the commission’s ruling will be considered.

Davenport doesn’t have a current opening for a district chief. Washburn’s attorney, Mike Carroll, said Thursday that she “just wants to be employed.”

–Associated Press