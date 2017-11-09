Sheriff seeks info on man who left hate message at synagogue

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff is asking the community to help identify a man who left a hate message on the door of an Eastside synagogue.

According to security camera stills, the suspect entered the parking lot of Temple Beth-El, 1203 Comanche Dr. near the corner of Alpine and Guilford roads, Tuesday evening around 6:20 p.m. The truck appears to be a late-model Nissan/Datsun pickup with a white camper top.









The suspect proceeded to the north end of the synagogue where he left what the sheriff is calling a “hate picture” on the door of the temple.

The sheriff is seeking information on the identity of the man in the pictures. If you have any information, call the Winnebago County Sheriff‘s Office at 815-319-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. R.