Crime & Courts Local News 

Sheriff arrests man accused of leaving hate message at synagogue

Editorial Staff

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said Friday it had arrested a man accused of leaving a hate message at an Eastside synagogue.

Steven Pond, 27, was arrested and charged with leaving what the sheriff called a “hate picture” at Temple Beth-El.




Security camera footage captured Pond pulling into the synagogue’s parking lot Tuesday evening. He proceeded to a rear door at the facility where he was filmed approaching the door with a sheet of paper containing the hate message in hand.

Pond is being held without bond and is expected in court Saturday. R.

Enjoy The Rock River Times? Help spread the word!