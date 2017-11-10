Sheriff arrests man accused of leaving hate message at synagogue

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said Friday it had arrested a man accused of leaving a hate message at an Eastside synagogue.

Steven Pond, 27, was arrested and charged with leaving what the sheriff called a “hate picture” at Temple Beth-El.









Security camera footage captured Pond pulling into the synagogue’s parking lot Tuesday evening. He proceeded to a rear door at the facility where he was filmed approaching the door with a sheet of paper containing the hate message in hand.

Pond is being held without bond and is expected in court Saturday. R.