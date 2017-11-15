Pat Hoey named new South Beloit Police chief

By Jim Hagerty

SOUTH BELOIT — Former Rockford Deputy Chief Pat Hoey has been hired as the new chief of the South Beloit Police Department.

The South Beloit City Council approved the hire Monday. Hoey will be sworn in at next week’s meeting and start work Nov. 27. He will replace retiring Chief Dean Stiegmeier.

Hoey, 52, spent 30 years on the Rockford force and served as interim police chief from November 2015, when Chet Epperson retired, to April 2016, when Dan O’Shea arrived from the Elgin Police Department.









In February, the Beloit Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 to make Hoey, a Beloit native, the police chief there. He received a written offer from City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, but days later, the commission announced the city decided not to offer Hoey a contract because council members favored interim Chief David Zibolski. Hoey remained the Rockford District 3 commander until his retirement in June.

The South Beloit Police made headlines earlier this year, after the city ended negotiations to outsource police services to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to the chief and deputy chief, South Beloit employs 11 full-time and one part-time officer. R.