Wisconsin businessman creates fund for solar energy

EDGERTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin businessman has created a fund that awards grants to nonprofits trying to move toward solar energy.

Cal Couillard created Solar for Good, which awards the grants with the help of the advocacy group RENEW Wisconsin, Milwaukee Public Radio reported.

Couillard is president of Componex. He had solar panels installed at the Edgerton-based manufacturer this year. He’s also contributed $125,000 to start the fund and plans to give more over the next few years.

“I can’t guarantee it forever but I’m hoping that I can continue to do that and stay at that level,” he said. “And I’d like to see if maybe other people might like to do this as well.”









Couillard said the price of going solar has dropped, so it makes financial sense for organizations to turn to solar energy. He said transitioning to renewable energy is also good for the environment.

“The idea is that if we can install on churches and other nonprofits then all the people that are going there will also see this happening,” he said. “So basically I want to spread the message that solar is not just green for the environment, it’s green monetarily. You can actually save money doing it. It pays for itself. And I want to get that word out because I don’t think a lot of people know it.”

Ten nonprofits have applied for a grant and the first set of recipients will be announced soon. The next batch of applicants will be considered in the spring.

–Associated Press