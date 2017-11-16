Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery at Wired Cafe

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

DOWNTOWN — The suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a Rockford coffee shop has been arrested.

Jean Oneil, 53, was taken into custody Monday, Oct. 30. She has been charged with a single count of aggravated robbery/indicating a firearm. Bond has been set $10,000. Her next court date is Nov. 27.









Charges against Oneel stemp from an incident that occurred around 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, at Wired Cafe, 414 E. State St. Police say that is when she entered the restaurant and ordered from the menu. She later approached the counter and handed the barista a note that indicated she had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

When the employee refused to comply, Oneil allegedly snatched the note back and walked out. She did not display a weapon.

A nearby surveillance camera captured Oneil walking west on East State Street shortly after the incident. Police identified her after speaking to witnesses at a local shelter. R.