DeKalb woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 2-year-old child

DeKALB — A northern Illinois woman is being held in lieu of bond in the death of her boyfriend’s 2-year-old child.

DeKalb police say Kishwaukee Community Hospital staff notified them that a child had sustained a brain injury under suspicious circumstances. The toddler was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.









Authorities allege that last Friday, Alexandra Hoyle, 21, of DeKalb, the girlfriend of the boy’s father, slammed the child’s head onto the hardwood floor of their home because he wouldn’t eat.

Hoyle was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated battery to a child. The child died Wednesday and the charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.

Hoyle is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.









Judge Philip Montgomery amended Hoyle’s bond in a hearing Thursday, reducing it to $750,000 from $5 million. Hoyle had posted $10,000 bail when she was first detained but now would have to pay an additional $65,000 to seek release.

While Hoyle’s lawyers sought to have bond reduced to $100,000 Thursday, as when Hoyle was first arrested Monday, the state argued circumstances had changed since her initial arrest due to the toddler succumbing to his injuries.

–Associated Press, with Staff reports