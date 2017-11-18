AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

AC/DC co-founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young has died, after a long battle with health problems, the band announced on its website. He was 64.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, four years after first experiencing memory loss. The guitarist underwent successful lung cancer surgery in 2010, and was treated for an unspecified heart problem that forced him to wear a pacemaker. He died at home Saturday, Nov. 18.









“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother,” the band said in a statement. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Young, along with brother Angus, founded AC/DC 1975 in Australia. Billed as a blues-rock act, the group featured lead singer Bon Scott, who died in 1980 after seven studio albums. They then brought in singer Brian Johnson, and released the album”Back in Black” that same year.

A host of musicians paid tribute to Young Saturday, including Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani, Slash and Bret Michaels.

It’s sad to hear of Malcolm Young’s passing. He was the heart, soul, & velvet hammer of AC/DC. We’ll definitely miss him. pic.twitter.com/L7hWurwqH2 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) November 18, 2017

Malcom Young co-wrote nearly all of AC/DC’s hits, including “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Hells Bells.” R.