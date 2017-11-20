Rockford awarded $625,000 in grants for police hires

CHICAGO — Several cities, including Rockford, have been awarded federal grants to hire extra police officers.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday announced COPS Hiring Program grants, saying 80 percent of the 179 agencies sharing $98 million in grants agreed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in their detention facilities.

It’s not clear which cities agreed to cooperate.

Metropolitan Dade County Florida, Houston and San Antonio police departments and the Orange County sheriff’s office in California also received grants.









The City of Rockford was one of five cities in Illinois awarded funds by DOJ, receiving $625,000, enough to hire five additional officers.

The grants are separate from one that pays for public safety equipment. The Trump administration threatened to withhold those grants from cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Chicago is suing the federal government for withholding that funding, and dozens of jurisdictions have supported it.

–Associated Press, with Staff reports

The Rock River Times will have more on this story.