Arrest warrants issued in Rockford heroin probe

ROCKFORD — Police have obtained arrests warrants for two Rockford men in connection with a month’s long investigation into the sale of heroin in the city, law enforcement officials reported Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Shawn Tyus, 34, of Rockford, is wanted on the charge of delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public housing authority, while 33-year-old Robert Jefferson is being sought for delivery of heroin. Initial bond has been set at $300,000 for Tyus and $350,000 for Jefferson.









Police say the warrants are the result of an investigation by the Rockford Police Department Narcotics Unit that was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating both suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.

Charges against Tyus and Jefferson are only accusations, and not evidence of their guilt. Both men are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court. R.