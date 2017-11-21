Elliot Golf Course to open Black Friday

CHERRY VALLEY — The Rockford Park District said Tuesday it will reopen Elliot Golf Course, 888 S. Lyford Road, on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course was closed for the season last Friday.

Golfers can book a tee time for Elliot online at golfrockford.org, where fee information is also available, or call Rockford Park District Golf Operations at 815-968-7529 to be connected to Elliot Golf Course.









And all area golfers can keep their swing in shape over the offseason at the ISC’s indoor driving range. Located at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two facility on East Riverside Boulevard, the range is on Field 2 and is open through Dec. 29 and again from Jan. 2 to March 30, 2018. Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. excluding events and holidays.

Private lessons are also available at the facility throughout the winter months by appointment. For more information visit golfrockford.org. R.