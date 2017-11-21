Handel’s Messiah comes to Trinity Lutheran, Nov. 25 and 26

DOWNTOWN — In its 72nd year, the Rockford Choral Union is presenting its 190th and 191st performances of George Frederic Handel’s Messiah, Nov. 25 and 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N. 1st St.

The performances feature four internationally known soloists, more than 120 singers representing 55 area churches, and a full Baroque chamber orchestra with pipe organ and harpsichord. Nat Bauer is returning for his 16th year as director. This will be Bauer’s last year as he is turning the directorship over to Mike Beertz, principal cellist with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and music professor at Rock Valley College.









Admission is free, but a voluntary offering will be taken at intermission between the two hour long sections to help defray the costs of presenting the Messiah. Free parking is available around the church area.

For more information visit rockfordchoralunion.org. R.