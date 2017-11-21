Oak Ridge Boys come to the Coronado, Nov. 24

DOWNTOWN — The Oak Ridge Boys, the Grammy Award-winning country and bluegrass icons, bring their annual Christmas show to the Coronado Theatre, this Friday, Nov. 24.

A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes—makes up the set list, which includes songs from the Oaks Ridge Boys’ six bestselling Christmas albums. A highlight of the evening is the much-loved ‘rocking chair’ segment where each Boy rocks by the fireplace and shares personal thoughts about Christmas.

Lead singer Duane Allen says, “Christmas is my favorite time of year. I love the positive things about the season…. the joy, happiness, giving, sharing, time with family, and gifts. The beautiful lights and decorations. Christmas music. Special food. And most of all the true meaning, which, of course, is celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.









“Every year I look forward to taking our Christmas tour all over the USA. I hope everyone will come out this year and celebrate Christmas with The Oak Ridge Boys.”

Made up of members Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, The Oak Ridge Boys are members of the Grand Ole Opry and were inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2015.

For more information or for tickets visit the Coronado’s website, coronadopac.org. R.