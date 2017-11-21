Rockford man jailed in gun incident

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been jailed after police say he threatened two people with a handgun on city’s northwest side.

Skip Kunz, 41, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, two counts of aggravated assault, no FOID and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).









Shortly after 10:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, members of the Rockford Police Department S.C.O.P.E. team responded to the area of Morgan Street and Ridge Avenue in response to a possible shots-fired incident. Police later made a traffic stop and identified Kunz as the driver.

Police say Kunz was in possession of a handgun he used to threaten two individuals, but had not fired.

No injuries were reported. Kunz is lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is due in court at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30. R.