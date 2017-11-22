‘A Local Holiday Market’ back Dec. 2 for seventh season

ROCKFORD — For the seventh holiday shopping season, Rockford University’s Regents Hall will be filled with dozens of local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, for the 2017 “A Local Holiday Market.”

Organizers say the event gathers vendors and shoppers in one place for a one-stop shopping experience.

“It’s a great way to buy local for the busiest shopping time of the year,” Winnebago Buy Local Director Lauren Davis said. “It is festive, fabulous, and fun for every age group and every walk of life, and it greatly benefits our community with unique gift ideas—even for those ‘who have everything.'”









Davis said that by shopping with local companies this holiday season, $.65 of every dollar spent will stay in the local economy, which, on average, is significantly more than if one buys from other types of businesses. In addition, she said supporting locally owned businesses allows a community to retain more of its wealth while it becomes a unique place to live, work, and visit.

The first 200 families will receive a reusable shopping bag. The commemorative, environmentally friendly bags will be filled with gifts from several local merchants. Shoppers will also receive valuable lunch coupons from local participating restaurants and cafes.

Custom gift wrapping will be offered by Rosie’s Birthday Club.

A Local Holiday Market is sponsored by Maurer Real Estate Group, Candle Crest Premium Natural Soy Candles, Lucette Salon, and Lucha Cantina.

The event is free. Rockford University is at 5050 E. State St. R.