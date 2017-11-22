Clock Tower owners donate resort items to local charities

ROCKFORD — Area charities recently received a thousands of items saved from the Clock Tower Resort property.

Nearly 50 beds, more than 1,000 plates and bowls, hundreds of Bibles, dozens of end tables and even a playground set were recently donated to local non-profit organizations by the investment group that purchased the the property this spring.









Built in 1967, it once stood as the area’s premier hotel and banquet facility. Over time and several changes in ownership, it deteriorated and suffered from numerous structural issues, until it was recently condemned by the city.

In May, a local group that includes Ringland-Johnson Construction purchased the resort property for $36 million with hopes of redeveloping it, possibly into a casino. Those plans were dashed when Illinois’ gaming expansion bill was delayed.

Liquidation proceedings at the Clock Tower were completed in September. Demolition is expected to begin next month.

“The property had become a real eyesore and needed to be demolished to make way for new construction,” said Ian Linnabary, of Reno & Zahm, counsel for the owners. “As we went through the buildings, we also recognized how much good could be done with what had been left behind.”









Bridge Ministry, Hope In Recovery Employment, Habitat for Humanity and Promise Of Life Ministries are just some of the organizations that benefited from donations of furniture, household needs and office supplies.

Bridge Ministry is an initiative of Freeport-based Crossroads Community Church and provides donated household furniture to those who qualify. Beds, bed frames, door deadbolts and handicap tub rails are among the items donated to that organization.

Hope In Recovery Employment provides addiction recovery and second-chance employment opportunities for those in need. Hundreds of plates and bowls, dining tables and chairs were donated, as were office supplies.









Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable homes for area residents in need and operates ReStore, received several night stands, ironing boards, chairs, desks and bundles of wood trim for upcoming construction projects.

Donations to Promise Of Life Ministries, which provides community-based services and outreach efforts, included desks, chairs and lamps, as well as banquet tables, lamps and end tables, among other items.

As the Clock Tower site is demolished and cleared, potential development plans with various partners will be considered. R.