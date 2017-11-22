Grocery store coming to downtown Rockford

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROCKFORD — Downtown Rockford will be the site of an urban grocery store next summer.

That’s what the local company that’s already in the process of opening a hybrid coffee shop in Stewart Square announced Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to published reports, KENDEV LLC, a company owned by the Young family of Rockford, will open Capital Foods in the first-floor space of the Burnham Lofts at the corner of West State and North Main streets. That is across the street from the the former Kryptonite space, where the company is opening Capital House cafe and bar.









“It’s one of those places you get what you need and you go home,” said Ted Brothers, who is overseeing the project for KENDEV, told WREX. “There isn’t going to be a large parking lot like a regular store. It’s smaller than a regular supermarket but it has everything a person would need to get there.”

The build out in the 5,000-square-foot retail space is expected to begin next month. KENDEV is leasing the property from Urban Equity Properties, which recently developed the former Trust Building into an apartment complex.









“For as long as I’ve been involved with downtown, people living and working down here have wanted a grocery market,” Jeff Orduno, attorney for Urban Equity Properties, said. “So, we anticipate that Capital Foods, as an upscale urban market, will be a hit.”

Capital Foods will feature fresh produce, meat, an Italian deli and a full beer and liquor department.

Capital House is a combination coffee shop, bar and restaurant. It will feature live music Saturday during Stroll on State, but will not serve food or drinks. R.