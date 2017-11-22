State News 

IDOT administrator cited for illegal hiring of neighbor

Editorial Staff

SPRINGFIELD — The Executive Inspector General has found that an Illinois Department of Transportation administrator violated conflict-of-interest and merit-hiring rules in the hiring of her next-door neighbor as fleet manager in 2014.

The report Wednesday found that Laura Campbell also made false statements when she said she told her supervisor and a co-worker helping her interview candidates that she knew Paul Lee. Campbell’s written response says she retired in 2016 after an unblemished career. State records show she’s a now $45-an-hour IDOT technical manager.




Lee makes $56,000. He’s Laura Campbell’s childhood friend and contributed $1,200 to unsuccessful 2014 campaign of her husband, Jack, for Sangamon County Sheriff.

The OEIG found rampant patronage-hiring problems at IDOT previously.

Contact information for Campbell was not immediately available. An IDOT spokesman did not immediately comment.

–Associated Press

