Quad-City airport launches alliance with local businesses

MOLINE — An airport in western Illinois is launching an initiative to encourage area businesses along the Illinois-Iowa border to prioritize flying local.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Fly Local Alliance program comes as the Quad-City International Airport in Moline works to retain and increase passengers. Efforts include trying to decrease the number of area travelers choosing Chicago or elsewhere for air service.









Airport officials say participating companies won’t pay a membership fee. Member benefits include access to the airport’s business lounge and on-site meeting rooms.

In exchange, companies must communicate with airport officials about their travel spending. Businesses will also be asked to share a customer satisfaction survey and trip cost calculator tool with employees.

An inaugural alliance member says that more carriers will consider the region for expansion if more passengers use the airport.

–Associated Press