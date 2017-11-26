Galesburg national railroad museum construction to start in 2019

GALESBURG — Officials say construction on a national railroad museum in Galesburg won’t begin until 2019.

Organizers for the National Railroad Hall of Fame are still raising money through a capital campaign. The Register-Mail reports that the goal is to raise $30 million to build the facility, which includes exhibits and an exterior plaza. Construction is expected to take up to two years after the groundbreaking.









Federal officials designated Galesburg as the site for the national museum in 2003. A community campaign raised about $1.5 million in 2006.

Officials won’t release current fundraising figures.

National Railroad Hall of Fame executive director Julie King says the campaign totals will be announced when 80 to 90 percent of the money has been pledged. King estimates that’ll occur in 2019.

–Associated Press