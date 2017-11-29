Two men rob Rockford store in broad daylight

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a wireless retail store in the 3800 block of East State Street at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m., at Metro PCS, when the suspects drove up to the strip mall in a silver four-door vehicle and parked near House of Birds, a nearby store. The first suspect walked into Metro PCS and brandished a handgun while the second man demanded money and phones from an employee, police reported.









The employee complied and the suspects fled with all the cash from the register and wireless phones.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle are not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. R.