Hospice invites families to winter memorial service

ROCKFORD — Northern Illinois Hospice (NIH) is inviting family and friends to a winter memorial service to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away.

NIH says the season can be particularly hard on families who have experienced a recent loss. “The dark of winter and the upcoming holidays can seem lonely for those who are grieving,” the group said. “Family members and friends who attend the Northern Illinois Hospice Winter Memorial Service will find a reflective, caring and quiet environment where they can honor the memory of their loved ones.”









Those who participate are invited to bring a memento of their loved one that will be used in the creation of a legacy project called a legacy grapevine. “In the shape of a wreath, grapevines show us that love never ends and, although the grapevine is dead, the love and memories we attach to the vines serve to remind us that love does not die,” NIH says.

“The memorial service allows individuals and families the unique opportunity to join others who understand what they are going through this holiday season, to know that they are not alone in their grief,” says NIH’s Andrew Vitale. “This is a part of the grief journey and an important part of healing.”

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at NIH, 4215 Newburg Road. R.







