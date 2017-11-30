State’s lack of November snow normal, warm temps not

By Benjamin Yount

Illinois News Network

That Illinois is seeing temperatures as much as 20 degrees warmer than average is not normal. That only about a third of the state has seen a dusting of snow so far is normal, however.

Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel said most of Illinois doesn’t typically see a measurable snowfall until about Dec. 1.









The middle fifth of Illinois, from about Lincoln to just south of Decatur, doesn’t usually see its first measurable snowfall until Nov. 30. The southern tip of the state, from Carbondale to Cairo, doesn’t usually see snow until Dec. 10.

Angel said that only a small part of northern Illinois has seen anything more than a dusting of snow by now, and that isn’t out of the ordinary.

“Folks in central Illinois have to wait till usually sometime until early December. And it’s usually late December by the time you get to far southern Illinois,” Angel said. “So right now, we’re pretty much on track for that.”

Angel said the snow will eventually come. When it does, many people will say there’s too much.









“Normal snowfall ranges from about three feet in northern Illinois, to about a two-foot range in the central part of the state, and down to about a foot or less in far southern Illinois,” Angel said. “There is a big difference both on the timing of when it occurs and how much you get.”

The forecast for December is not very interesting. Angel said the state has an equal chance to see above, below or normal temperatures and chances of snow or rain.