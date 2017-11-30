UW Health, SwedishAmerican parent, plans $80M in budget cuts

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health plans to cut $80 million from its budget or find new money over the next year and a half as it grapples with more patients on government programs and rising drug costs.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan says the cuts could include eliminating at least 225 full-time positions. UW Health has 17,000 employees.

Kaplan says other measures could include negotiating better contracts, spending less on supplies and improving patient scheduling.









Kaplan says more patients are on Medicare and Medicaid and insurers and employers aren’t paying rates that make up shortfalls from the government programs. He also noted the high cost of specialty drugs.

UW Health includes UW Hospital and Clincs, including Rockford’s SwedishAmerican Hospital; Unity Health Insurance and the UW Medical Foundation, UW-Madison’s doctor group.

–Associated Press