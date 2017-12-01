SwedishAmerican says planned UW Health cuts will not impact system

ROCKFORD — SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, said Friday that $80 million in anticipated cuts by its parent company will not affect its operations.

UW Health announced Thursday that it plans to cut $80 million or find new revenues in its $3 billion budget over the next 18 months. Dr. Alan Kaplan, CEO, said that the company expected to reduce its workforce with 225 full-time positions planning to be cut.









“The question isn’t, ‘Are we financially healthy today?’” Kaplan told the Wisconsin State Journal. “The question is, ‘Can we stay financially healthy if we don’t reverse the trend?’”

But Rockford-based SwedishAmerican, including its flagship hospital and dozens of clinics and care facilities, said that it does not expect the cuts to impact its services, according to a spokesperson.

UW Health absorbed SwedishAmerican in Jan. 2015 following an affiliation program which began in 2010. Swedes operates medical facilities in 12 counties across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.









Its flagship hospital on East State Street announced a $130 million expansion project in April, including a four-story, women’s and children’s tower, and renovations to its emergency department, surgical area and catheterization labs.

Since 2001, SwedishAmerican has invested more than $500 million into the hospital campus and its surroundings. R.