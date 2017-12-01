Crime & Courts 

Three charged in ‘repeated’ sexual assault of child, 6

Jim Hagerty

FON dU LAC, Wis. — Three Wisconsin residents have been charged in connection with what officials are calling the repeated sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl, WBAY Action 2 News in Green Bay reported Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the news station, charges were filed in August against Fon du Lac residents Shane Berg, 41; Ellen Neumann, 40; and 18-year-old Tory Tuinstra.




Berg has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He’s scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing on Dec. 4. Tuinstra is also due in court Dec. 4 on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child.

Neumann, on Nov. 21, filed a motion to dismiss charges against her, WBAY reported. Those charges are first-degree sexual assault of a child, failure to act, and causing a child to view a sex act. A response to the motion has not been issued.

A witness contacted police in August after allegedly hearing Neumann yell at the victim, court documents show. The witness further alleges that Berg, Tuinstra and Neumann forced the victim to wear a dog collar while roaming freely between two apartments in a Fon du Lac building. The apartments, where the alleged abuse took place, were only separated by a door, the complaint says.

The complaint also alleges that Berg and Tuinstra initially denied any involvement, but later admitted to having sex with the child. R.

