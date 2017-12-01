Warrants issued in Rockford killings

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato on Thursday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for two men authorities say were involved in two separate homicides.

William Laboy Fontanez, 30, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in an incident that occurred May 28, 2015, at 1435 Broadway. When police responded to the scene, they located the victim, 19-year- old Alonzo Garuno. An autopsy revealed he had been stabbed.









On May 18, 2016, Rockford Police responded to the 1000 block of 15th Avenue after reports of multiple shots fired in the middle of the afternoon. Police say two victims were shot, including 25-year-old old James Tomlinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim survived.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Geoffrey V. Brown. He faces 17 counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.









Charges against Fontanez and Brown were announced along with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Sean D. Burks in the Jan. 1, 2017 shooting at Cliffbreakers Resort that left a Wisconsin man dead and three others wounded.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Laboy Fontanez, Geoffrey V. Brown or Sean D. Burks is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500- 6551 or Crime Stoppers 815-963- 7867. R.