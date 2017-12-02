Man who fell off downtown Rockford bridge found alive

DOWNTOWN — A man who fell off the Chestnut Street bridge last week has been found alive, the Rockford Fire Department reports.

Authorities say a person matching the description of the man was located Friday, Dec. 1, at a Rockford home. He was unharmed, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.









It is not clear whether the man fell off the bridge or jumped. Witnesses told police they saw him standing on the river side of the railing during rush hour Thursday, Nov. 30. He then into the water. Fire department divers and boats attempted to locate him for about 90 minutes near the Fordham Dam, but called off the search as temperatures and river conditions worsened.

Downtown Rockford bridges have been the sites of several jumping incidents in recent years. In May 2015, a UPS driver rescued a man who jumped off the East State Street Bridge. A month later, the body of a murder suspect who reportedly jumped off the Jefferson Street bridge was found in the river near the Rockford Airport during AirFest. R.