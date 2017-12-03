Watch. Rockford native Dean Lowry scores touchdown against Tampa Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rockford native, Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry made his first “Lambeau Leap” Sunday, after taking a fumble recovery 62 yards for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The play came on a Tampa Bay first down from the Green Bay 30-yard line. Leading 10-7 with 4:32 left in the first half, the Packers blitzed Jake Ryan from his linebacker position, knocking the ball loose from quarterback Jameis Winston. Lowry snatched it out of the air and scampered to the end zone to give the Packers the 16-7 lead. The extra point was good.









The touchdown was the first of Lowry’s NFL career. The second-year player starred at Boylan Catholic High School, where he was a two-time state champion before a standout career at Northwestern University. Lowry was picked by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. R.