4 injured in small plane crash at Rockford’s airport

ROCKFORD — Authorities say four people were injured when a small plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the crash happened Monday at about 6 p.m. Deputy Chief Brian Kunce with the airport fire department tells the paper that the King Air C90 twin-engine plane was about 200 yards from a runway when it struck a ditch, bounced over a fence and came to rest on the airport grounds. Kunce says the plane didn’t catch fire.









Strong winds were blowing in the Rockford area on Monday but Kunce says it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Two people — one of whom was unconscious — had to be extricated from the plane.

–Associated Press