Arrests made in Rockford home invasion

ROCKFORD — Two women were arrested over the weekend for a home invasion that occurred on Rockford’s west side last month.

Police say Lisa Jones and Precious Tamayo, both 26, are two of three female suspects who broke into a home in the 500 block of North Horsman Street in the early hours of Nov. 27.









The suspects allegedly held a father, mother and child at gunpoint while they stole property from inside residence, police said. One of the suspects is a family relative.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers located Lisa Jones in the 1500 block of West State Street and took her into custody without incident. A day later, S.C.O.P.E. officers located Precious Tamayo in the 1600 block of Muldoon Avenue, where she was arrested. Both women are lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Bond for both women is currently set at $500,000.

The identity of the third suspect is not currently known. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867. R.