In brief. Home rule to return to ballot

CITY HALL – City Council voted Monday night to give the electorate the choice on whether or not to return home rule to Rockford.

In a 12-1 vote, the council has placed the item on the March 20, 2018 ballot. Alderman said they hoped discussion and debate over the proposition during the coming months would provide enough insight for residents to make this decision.









Home rule was last on the ballot in 1983 when Rockford voters decided to take the legislative measure away from the city. Home rule allows cities of more than 25,000 people in Illinois to decide on a number of issues at the local level, instead of relying on direction from Springfield. R.

The Rock River Times will have more on the home rule vote and what comes next in the next issue of the paper.